4 Little Rock men arrested after vehicle break-ins at North Little Rock hotel, police say

Four Little Rock men were arrested Monday morning on a string of charges related to two vehicle break-ins at a North Little Rock hotel, said police said.

Tryten Parker Tillman, 19; Cornelius D. Harris, 20; Treyvone Deshawn Hampton, 20; and Phillip Deonte Spence, 22, were arrested on various charges including conduct constituting criminal attempt, breaking or entering and theft by receiving, according to North Little Rock police. Hampton and Spence were also charged with possession of firearms by certain persons.

Police arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn on Glover Lane at 6:23 a.m to investigate a report of suspects attempting to break into a white truck that had a motorcycle in the bed, according to a police report.

Officers saw four black men sitting in a dark-colored pickup parked between two vehicles, both of which had a smashed-in window, according to the report.

A witness told police that he watched the truck pull into the lot and park between the vehicles. The witness said he heard a noise and then watched one suspect tamper with one of the vehicle's windows.

Police found a knife on the center rear seat of the suspects' vehicle and a large backpack full of cameras under the driver's side floorboard. The items were identified as stolen from one of the other vehicles, police said.

As the suspects were transported to the police department, officers learned that the truck they had been sitting in was reported stolen in Little Rock.