The nation in brief

Zika warning lifted in Miami arts district

MIAMI -- Authorities declared a partial victory Monday in efforts to stem further Zika infections in Miami's Wynwood arts district but continued to caution pregnant women about traveling to the city and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a warning for pregnant women to stay out of the Wynwood neighborhood altogether, saying it was no longer a zone of active transmission. They credited aerial spraying of pesticides targeting the mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

No new cases of Zika have been reported in Wynwood -- the first place on the U.S. mainland where mosquitoes began transmitting Zika -- since early August. Health officials said that over the past several weeks, mosquito control workers there have seen fewer of the insects.

The CDC continues to advise pregnant women to consider postponing nonessential travel to all of Miami-Dade County -- including Wynwood and Miami Beach. Health officials have continued to find Zika-carrying mosquitoes in Miami Beach, where some residents have objected to the aerial spraying of the insecticide naled.

Audit: 858 mistakenly made citizens

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has mistakenly granted citizenship to at least 858 immigrants from countries of concern to national security or with high rates of immigration fraud who had pending deportation orders, according to an internal Homeland Security audit released Monday.

The Homeland Security Department's inspector general found that the immigrants used different names or birthdates to apply for citizenship with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and such discrepancies weren't caught because their fingerprints were missing from government databases. The gap was created because older, paper records were never added to newer digital fingerprint databases.

Homeland Security officials said in an emailed statement that an initial review of these cases suggest that some of the individuals may have ultimately qualified for citizenship, and that the lack of digital fingerprint records does not necessarily mean they committed fraud.

N.C. mayor: Don't wait to repeal HB2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The chief of North Carolina's largest city applauded the governor Monday for recognizing the need to repeal the state's LGBT law that's prompted boycotts of the state. But Mayor Jennifer Roberts said lawmakers can act any time they want to, whether or not Charlotte backs down first on protecting people from discrimination.

Feeling pressure from the loss of major events, North Carolina's Republican leaders offered over the weekend to consider rescinding their law limiting anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people, but only if Charlotte moves first to repeal its never-enforced city ordinance.

The mayor's urging the legislature to act without waiting for the city follows a weekend in which GOP lawmakers and Gov. Pat McCrory floated the idea of a special General Assembly session to take the state law, House Bill 2, off the books.

The state law blocked all local governments from passing similar rules and directed transgender people to use bathrooms and showers in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

Report: Police shot Ohio teen 3 times

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Columbus police last week was struck three times, according to findings by a medical examiner hired by the teen's family to evaluate the body.

Police have said Tyre King was shot multiple times Wednesday night after he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled out a BB gun that looked like a real firearm. The official findings of the county coroner have yet to be released.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, a medical examiner from Michigan, conducted the two-hour review of Tyre's body on Sunday on behalf of the boy's family.

Police cannot comment on Diaz's examination pending the release of the official coroner's report, said police spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner. The investigation is ongoing.

Also Monday, more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside Columbus City Hall to call for an independent investigation into the shooting and urge police to spend more on violence-prevention programs.

A Section on 09/20/2016