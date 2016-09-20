Did POA board members reveal 'corporation?'

Is this a new day in Bella Vista or what? For years the Property Owners Association administration has schooled the members that the POA Board of Directors listens to the corporation ahead of the members. I think most of the Bella Vista Patriots thought the old board was referring to Cooper Communities Inc. when they used the term "corporation." After all, it was Cooper that created the POA in 1965. Their reason was that the corporation has more information at hand than the members. During the Aug. 18, 2016, monthly meeting, board member Patrick Laury said, "There are times where the membership does not have all the information." He is right about that. Although the POA covenants states, "The books and records shall be open to the members," we know historically this is not the case. The Bella Vista Patriots have informed the POA Board of Directors on several occasions that if the board would open the books and records to the members, we would vote "yes" to an assessment increase.

During the same board meeting, board member Joshua Hart said I was wrong as to who the corporation is. He emphatically stated that, "Let's clean the slate. The members are the corporation." If that is true, this makes for an absolutely new day in Bella Vista. He compared all of us to shareholders. If we are shareholders, we should have some influence on the decisions made by the board. For three elections, the "vote no" voters have been the majority. Does the board listen to the majority or the minority?

The only time the POA has won an election in recent memory is when Cooper Communities created micro lots and voted with them. They already get 10 votes to our one, so do the math. Roger Norbeck took the complaint to court and won. Although the judge said the rigged election was "inappropriate," he allowed the election to stand. Go figure.

If board member Joshua Hart is right that we are equal shareholders, we the members, the Bella Vista Patriots and the "vote no" people should have all the rights and privileges that the "vote yes" voters enjoy. This should include the placement of our campaign signs and a reimbursement for the "vote no" signs that we came out of pocket to buy for the past four elections.

Also during the meeting Mr. Hart mentioned the word, "fear." The only fear the Patriots are aware of comes from people who get their water shut off and new arrivals who get hit by Cooper Communities and the Architectural Control Committee attorneys for violating frivolous rules that they were not aware of. And, they wonder, "Who the heck is the ACC?"

The Bella Vista Patriots take this opportunity to congratulate and thank POA Board members Joshua Hart and Patrick Laury for clearing the air as to who the corporation is and giving the members the authority to create a new day in Bella Vista.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista

NW News on 09/20/2016