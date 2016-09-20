Chip-seal job set on Arkansas 300

Sealing a section of Arkansas 300 in west Pulaski County will require a series of alternating lane closures through Friday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The work between the communities of Little Italy and Natural Steps will reduce traffic to one lane within the work zone from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Signs and flaggers will control traffic, the department said.

The agency is using a sealing method called chip-seal. Formally known as bituminous surface treatment, it uses a mixture of pea gravel and liquid asphalt, which the department says is a proven and economical method to seal cracks and provide a durable surface using local materials.

Loose material is swept from the roadway after the treatment, but it often takes four to eight days until the gravel is fully bonded to the roadway, the department said. Therefore, the department recommends reduced speeds for two weeks after the work.

