Arkansas among 21 U.S. states suing to block expansion of overtime pay law

LAS VEGAS — A coalition of 21 states, including Arkansas, is suing the U.S. Department of Labor over a new rule that would make more higher-earning workers eligible for overtime pay.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt filed the lawsuit in Texas on Tuesday, urging the court to block implementation before the regulation takes effect Dec. 1.

The measure would repeal the so-called "white collar exemption" and more than double the salary threshold under which employers must pay overtime to their workers.

Laxalt said the rule would burden private and public sectors and represents inappropriate federal overreach.

Officials from the labor department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other plaintiffs include Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.