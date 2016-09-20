Adam Fire Cat drops Fayetteville council bid after move

FAYETTEVILLE — Adam Fire Cat, a Fayetteville City Council candidate for Ward 2, Position 2 withdrew his candidacy Tuesday because he no longer lives in the area he sought to represent.

“After a deeper review of Arkansas laws involving Alderman, Adam Fire Cat must respectfully bow out of this bid for city council. Thank you for your support, one and all,” he posted on Facebook at 2:11 p.m.

Cat confirmed in a phone interview just before 2 p.m. that he lives on North Meadowlands Drive, part of Ward 4 in the city’s west side. His registration to run for office also shows his address on Meadowlands. Cat filed to run for Ward 2, Position 2, which encompasses downtown Fayetteville.

Cat said before the announcement Tuesday he believed he could run for the Ward 2 position and live in Ward 4 as long as his petitions for nomination came from the ward he wanted to represent.

Cat said he moved from Ward 2, where he lived for nearly two decades, to Ward 4 last year.

City Attorney Kit Williams said he believes statutes clearly indicate the rules for candidacy. City Council candidates also must sign an affidavit of eligibility.

Alderman Matthew Petty, the incumbent, is seeking re-election.