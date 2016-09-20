Accidents near Spa City, in Jonesboro fatal to two

Two people died Sunday on Arkansas roads, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

A girl from Hot Springs was killed Sunday at 7:28 a.m. in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 in Garland County, state police said. Four others were injured in the crash, including the driver.

State police do not release the identities of minors involved in fatal crashes.

The victims were traveling westbound in a 1988 Ford Bronco, west of Bratton Drive, when the vehicle ran off the road, then overcorrected, a preliminary fatal crash summary said. It crossed the median, overturned and came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder of the median facing east.

Driver Robert Mrozinski, 60, was injured, along with Luisa Absher, 26, and two girls, the report said. All are residents of Hot Springs.

The injured were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment.

The weather was cloudy and dry.

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed by a car in Jonesboro, state police said.

Ronald Rodger Rosemergy, 55, was walking north on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro at 8:03 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer traveling west, a preliminary fatal crash summary said.

Rosemergy was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not identified. The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Metro on 09/20/2016