$500,000 bail set in father's killing

BENTONVILLE -- Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Siloam Springs man accused of killing his father on Christmas night 2014.

Ted Charles Meehan, 30, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with capital murder. Meehan's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 24.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, recommended bail be set at $500,000. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the recommendation Wednesday. Meehan was still listed on the Benton County jail roster late Monday.

Tim Meehan Sr., 55, was shot in his home at 15554 Airport Road, just east of Siloam Springs. He was found dead in his bedroom Dec. 26, 2014. He had a single gunshot in his head.

The coroner estimated the time of death at 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 2014, according to the affidavit. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory where an autopsy determined the death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

Benton County sheriff's detectives believe Ted Meehan was the only other person at the home when his father was killed.

Ted Meehan was interviewed several times by detectives and denied wanting to harm or kill his father, according to court documents. Ted Meehan described a nightmare he had concerning his father and told a detective he worries every day he will be sent to hell, according to court documents.

State Desk on 09/20/2016