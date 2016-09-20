For 3rd month, Arkansas' unemployment rate unchanged at 3.9 percent

Data from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services shows the state unemployment rate remaining at 3.9 percent from July to August.

Arkansas’ unemployment rate was again unchanged for a third month in August while the number of unemployed residents continued to slightly increase, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Tuesday.

In its report, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, citing labor department statistics, said the state's unemployment rate sat at 3.9 percent last month, a continuation of the same rate from June and July.

That statistic is below the national rate of 4.9 percent, which was also unchanged for a third straight month.

Arkansas' jobless rate was at 5.1 percent in August 2015.

The number of unemployed Arkansas residents went up by 267 from July to August while 1,520 people dropped out of the labor force, which is the number of people working or seeking work in the state.

