1 in jail, 1 dead in Scott County

A 36-year-old man was being held Monday in the Scott County jail in Waldron after his arrest Sunday in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man.

A news release said the Scott County sheriff's office received a call about 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a fight in the Nella community in which a man was killed.

The sheriff's office did not release the names of the men Monday. The release contained no details about how the death occurred.

State Desk on 09/20/2016