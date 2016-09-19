The world in brief

U.S., 2 allies push N. Korea measures

NEW YORK — The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday roundly condemned North Korea’s recent nuclear test and called for tough new measures to further isolate the communist state.

Meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers said the North Korean test earlier this month would not go unanswered. The test was North Korea’s fifth and, along with recent ballistic-missile launches, has been widely criticized as destabilizing to regional and international security.

Kerry said the U.S. remained deeply committed to its mutual defense obligations with Japan and South Korea.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se called North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests a “ticking time bomb” and a threat to world safety.

The U.S. has been nudging allies Japan and South Korea to set aside historical differences and cooperate more closely as the threat posed by North Korea intensifies.

A statement provided by the office of Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said the three governments “explored ways to work together” to ensure countries fully implement existing United Nations sanctions on North Korea.

14 oil workers rescued in Nigeria raid

WARRI, Nigeria — Police rescued 14 kidnapped Nigerian oil workers and their driver after a gunbattle that wounded several of their abductors in the oil-rich Niger Delta, a spokesman said Sunday.

Gunmen abducted the employees of oil industry service company Nestoil on Sept. 2 near the southern city of Port Harcourt.

Police Deputy Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni said officers acted on intelligence to attack the kidnappers’ “den” in an operation that began Saturday and ended Sunday evening. The kidnappers escaped, though several were wounded by police gunfire, Omoni said.

One of the kidnapping victims was in a state of shock and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Omoni said.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of about $322,600. It was unclear whether any money was paid.

Palestinian said to stab Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli army officer in the chest near a West Bank settlement Sunday, wounding him before Israeli soldiers shot the attacker and apprehended him, the military said.

The attack came after a weekend surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm.

Four Palestinians, one of whom held Jordanian citizenship, were shot dead over the weekend during attacks on Israelis, according to Israeli authorities. The spike in violence has spurred the Israeli military to send troop reinforcements to the West Bank.

The violence began a year ago and for months included near-daily Palestinian stabbing attacks. They have killed 34 Israelis and two American visitors, with about 214 Palestinians killed during that same period.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the potential for violence could rise as the Jewish high holidays approach.

On Sunday, he instructed police to beef up forces in Jerusalem and its holy sites and said “determined action” should be taken against those who breach the peace.

13 die as boat capsizes in Thai river

BANGKOK — At least 13 people were killed Sunday when a double-decker passenger boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in a river north of Bangkok, Thai media reported.

More than 30 people were hospitalized with injuries, but an unknown number were still missing after the accident, which occurred when the boat was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon while transporting passengers along the Chao Phraya river in Ayutthaya province, 50 miles north of Bangkok. It was not immediately clear what the boat had hit.

TV Channel 7 and other media cited rescue workers as saying that 13 people were killed.

Police Col. Surapong Thampitak said on ThaiPBS television that the passengers were Thai Muslims traveling to a religious ceremony.

ThaiPBS quoted Harbor Department official Surasak Sansombat as saying that the boat’s listed capacity was 50 passengers and that it probably capsized from overloading and because there was a strong current in the river at the time.

No foreigners were reported to be among the victims.

