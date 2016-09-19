U.N. holding refugee-migrant summit

UNITED NATIONS -- The question of what to do about the world's 65.3 million displaced people takes center stage at the United Nations General Assembly today, when leaders from around the globe converge on New York for the first-ever summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who steps down Dec. 31, and U.S. President Barack Obama, who will leave office in January, will address the 193-member world body for the last time. And British Prime Minister Theresa May will make her debut on the world stage less than three months after her country's vote to leave the European Union.

With more people forced to flee their homes than at any time since World War II, leaders and diplomats are expected to approve a document aimed at unifying the U.N.'s 193 member states behind a more coordinated approach that protects the human rights of refugees and migrants.

"It's very interesting, because if we are able to translate that paper into a response in which many actors are going to participate, we will solve a lot of problems in emergency responses and in long-term refugee situations like the Syrian situation," Fillipo Grandi, the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, said.

That may prove an uphill struggle, however, as the document is not legally binding and comes at a time that refugees and migrants have become a divisive issue in Europe and the United States.

Many countries rejected an earlier draft of the agreement that called on nations to resettle 10 percent of the refugee population each year, something that has led a number of human-rights groups to criticize the document as a missed opportunity. The U.S. and several other countries also objected to language in the original draft that said children should never be detained, so the agreement now says children should seldom, if ever, be detained.

According to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, an "unprecedented" 65.3 million people were displaced at the end of 2015, an increase of more than 5 million from a year earlier. They include 21.3 million refugees, 3.2 million asylum seekers, and 40.8 million migrants.

According to the U.N. Refugee Agency, refugees are people forced to flee due to armed conflict or persecution, while migrants chose to move in search of a better life.

More concrete progress on displaced peoples is expected at a follow-up summit on Tuesday called by Obama, where at least 45 countries are expected to make pledges that are in line with U.S. goals of increasing humanitarian aid by $3 billion, doubling resettlement and increasing access to education for one million youngsters and access to employment for another million of the displaced.

"You hear all around the world the U.N. hasn't handled the refugee crisis. The way the U.N. will handle the refugee crisis is if all of us countries within the U.N. step up and dig deep and face those political headwinds that we all face -- to do more, to give more, to take on a greater share of the resettlement challenge," said Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

Before the pledging summit with world leaders, Obama will host a meeting with top executives from 50 companies to discuss what the private sector can do to help address the problem, Power said.

Today, Obama will hold a brief meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss U.S.-China relations and North Korea.

The Syrian conflict, which is now in its sixth year and has claimed over 300,000 lives, is also a top priority at this week's summit.

An apparently errant airstrike on Saturday in which the U.S. military may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State militant group could deal a crushing blow to the U.S.-Russian-brokered cease-fire. The cease-fire, which does not apply to attacks on the Islamic State, has largely held for five days despite dozens of alleged violations on both sides.

The U.N. Security Council held a closed emergency meeting Saturday night at Russia's request to discuss the airstrike. The meeting offered a harbinger of the difficulties ahead as the U.S. and Russia remain suspicious of each other's intents in Syria.

Power accused Russia of pulling "a stunt" that is "cynical and hypocritical" in calling for the meeting while not taking similar action in response to atrocities committed by Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he had never seen "such an extraordinary display of American heavy-handedness" as displayed by Power.

Also this week, Obama is to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York as the White House considers laying out its proposed framework for Middle East peace over the objections of the Israeli leader.

The two leaders, who have been at odds for years over the Iran nuclear agreement and other issues, will sit down Wednesday while both are in New York for the U.N. summit.

Obama made clear on Sunday that now that he has demonstrated a commitment to Israel's security, he plans to press Netanyahu to move toward reconciliation with the Palestinians.

"The meeting also will be an opportunity to discuss the need for genuine advancement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the face of deeply troubling trends on the ground," said Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary.

Yemen also is expected to be the focus of a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Saudi Arabia accused Iran of supplying weapons to Shiite rebels in Yemen and urged the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions on Tehran for violating an arms embargo.

Saudi ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said in a letter to the council obtained late Saturday by The Associated Press that the smuggling of arms to Houthi rebels violates council resolutions and constitutes "a direct and tangible threat" to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, the region and international peace.

Iran's U.N. Mission "categorically" rejected the allegations, saying the claims have not been independently verified.

Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran are regional rivals and back opposing sides in Yemen and Syria.

In Yemen, a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government launched a bombing campaign in March 2015 against Iranian-backed rebels known as Houthis who are allied with army units loyal to a former president. Bombing by the U.S.-backed coalition, comprising nine Arab nations, has pushed the Houthis out of southern Yemen but they still control the capital, Sanaa, which they seized in 2014.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Astor, Edith M. Lederer, Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by Peter Baker of The New York Times.

