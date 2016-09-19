Two die in wrecks on state highways

Two died on Arkansas roads over the weekend in single-vehicle wrecks, according to Arkansas State Police.

Krist Jani, 64, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died after his motorcycle left Arkansas 14 and overturned Friday afternoon in Searcy County at about 2:20 p.m., according to a police report.

He was taken to a Little Rock hospital where he died.

Sandra Fugler, 56, of Kenner, La., was injured in the wreck.

Police said she was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The driving conditions were cloudy and wet at the time, police said.

Ricky T. Brumley, 56, of Ashdown, died when his car left Arkansas 355 in Saratoga and struck a concrete wall on Saturday at about 12:25 p.m., according to a police report.

Brumley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driving conditions were clear and dry, police said.

Metro on 09/19/2016