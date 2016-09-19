Trial set for former Arkansas sheriff's deputy accused of sexual assaulting teen

BENTONVILLE — A former Benton County sheriff’s deputy will go on trial in February on a felony charge that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Lloyd Sean Chandler, 39, of Bentonville is charged with first-degree sexual assault and with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, both felonies. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.

Chandler is free on $50,000 bond.

He appeared in court Thursday where Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren scheduled a jury trial to begin Feb. 28, a little more than a year after his arrest.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb.

27.

Chandler told the court that it was his intent to turn down any plea offers and that he wanted a jury trial.

He is accused of engaging in intercourse with a girl over whom he held a position of trust or authority, according to court documents. Chandler also is accused of possessing multiple images of a nude child.

Chandler was a sergeant with the special investigations unit at the Benton County sheriff ’s office. He was fired after his arrest.

The teen told police she had sex with Chandler at his home in June 2015 when she was 16, according to court documents.

The girl also said she and Chandler exchanged explicit photographs, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told police she met Chandler where she worked, and they began a friendship.

Chandler admitted to “playing around” with the girl at his home but denied having intercourse with her, according to the probable cause affidavit. He also said the two exchanged photographs.

Chandler faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the sexual assault. He faces a sentence of three to 10 years if convicted of the charge involving images of a nude child.