Syria's military declares cease-fire over, blames rebel groups
Posted: September 19, 2016 at 11:06 a.m.
Syria's military command has declared the U.S-Russian brokered cease-fire over, blaming the country's rebel groups for undermining the agreement.
In a statement Monday, the Syrian military said that "armed terrorist groups" repeatedly violated the cease-fire which came into effect last week. It said the armed groups also took advantage of the truce to mobilize and arm themselves while attacking government-held areas. The statement said the rebels wasted a "real chance" to stop the bloodshed.
Activists and rebel groups also accuse the government of violating the cease-fire. The U.N. said the Syrian government has obstructed the delivery of aid, a key component of the deal.
