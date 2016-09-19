Super Quiz: The Bible: Four-Letter Words
Posted: September 19, 2016 at 1:45 a.m.
He killed his brother, Abel.
The -------- Sea is actually a salty, landlocked lake.
John the Baptist called Jesus "The ------ of God."
This New Testament book tells the history of early Christians.
This wicked king was the husband of Jezebel.
"Anyone who does not -------- does not know God."
Jacob's wife before he married Rachel
"And when you --------, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do."
Jacob's third son and founder of an Israelite tribe.
ANSWERS
Cain
Dead
Lamb
Acts
Ahab
Love
Leah
Pray
Levi
ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016