Super Quiz: The Bible: Four-Letter Words

He killed his brother, Abel.

The -------- Sea is actually a salty, landlocked lake.

John the Baptist called Jesus "The ------ of God."

This New Testament book tells the history of early Christians.

This wicked king was the husband of Jezebel.

"Anyone who does not -------- does not know God."

Jacob's wife before he married Rachel

"And when you --------, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do."