WHAT: Weight Watchers Coffee Cake With Greek Yogurt

STATS: One cake (sold in boxes of four) contains 100 calories and 4 fat, 17 carbohydrate, 3 fiber, 9 sugar and 2 protein grams (4 SmartPoints if following the Weight Watchers plan). More information at weightwatchers.com/sensiblefoods.

THE SKINNY: The only kind of coffee I like is coffee cake.

Buttery, sugary, crumbly -- what's not to like? Maybe the hundreds of calories and sugar shock first thing in the morning.

My favorite Slim Picker Susan (you might be my favorite too if you regularly checked in with food suggestions!) reported that she found boxes of tasty Weight Watchers Coffee Cake With Greek Yogurt at Kroger, 2509 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. The small, individually wrapped cakes come in two favors: Apple Spice and Blueberry.

Now, I personally thought they could have used more filling (and crumbly topping and actual cake, for that matter) and found them rather dry. Coffee drinkers will naturally dunk them in their coffee.

I would have preferred to dunk mine in a vat of cream-cheese icing.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016