Right tackle a 'toss-up' as Wallace pulls even with Jackson

— Arkansas will potentially have a new first-team right tackle for the first time this year heading into a matchup against arguably the best pass rush in the SEC.

Sophomore Brian Wallace is listed as a co-starter with redshirt freshman Colton Jackson on the depth chart at right tackle after grading out better than 90 percent in his 27 reps against Texas State, the highest grade earned at right tackle this year. Both figure to play against Texas A&M.

“That really was probably a toss-up,” coach Bret Bielema said. “Brian graded out a little bit higher. … Both of them played very, very well, did a lot of good things. They’re basically even. We’ll see how they practice this week.

"I wouldn’t read too much into who’s listed first or second there. Not only there at tackle, but at center as well.”

Junior Jake Raulerson and sophomore Zach Rogers are listed as co-starters at center. Raulerson moved there from right guard for the Texas State game, a switch with Frank Ragnow, who started at right guard and won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

The biggest question mark on the line remains right tackle, especially given the matchup against Texas A&M and its pass rush featuring Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall, two future NFL defensive ends. Wallace may be a better option in pass protection, but it appears the likely scenario is a rotation at right tackle against the Aggies.

“Sometimes, in these situations, it’s better to take two people to make one,” Bielema said. “So if we’re going to play an 80-snap ballgame, it might be a rotation of 50 snaps and 30 snaps at one position if we don’t feel someone’s quite at the level to take every snap. … On the same account, if someone’s playing well and takes the reins either here or in the weeks ahead, we’ll let them take that opportunity.”

Arkansas will use tight ends and backs to help in pass protection against an Aggies defense ranked second in the SEC with 12 sacks through three games. The assignment of blocking Garrett, a potential No. 1 pick, will fall to Skipper. But Hall is no slouch, either. He's ranked as the No. 6 defensive end for the 2017 NFL Draft by NFLDraftScout.com.

Having Ragnow at guard will also help whoever is at right tackle.

“To help our program and what we like to do, that might be best-suited for Frank,” Bielema said. “A lot of times, teams will try to match up guards with their best pass rushers. But Frank is probably one of our most efficient pass pro guys, if not our best. He’s a good puller. He can communicate with the center and tackle.

“B-Wall graded out over 90 percent, had only two or three minuses on the day. I think a lot of that was having comfort in the guy next to him.”

Wallace was impressive in pass protection Saturday against an overmatched Texas State team, He possesses noticeably better lateral quickness than Jackson, who has struggled to block speed off the edge the first three weeks of the season. Wallace’s ‘A’ grade Saturday was notable given the struggles at the position the first two weeks.

Wallace was a heralded four-star signee in the class of 2015, but hadn’t impacted much up until the Texas State game. He played a reserve role in three games last year and had conditioning issues in fall camp, but the former top-100 national recruit put together his best two weeks of practice since arriving in Fayetteville prior to the Texas A&M game.

That earned him playing time against Texas State. That earned him a starting job, for now.

“If you asked our offensive linemen or defensive linemen we go against in practice, if there’s one guy that you don’t want to have get (his) hands on you and block you because he can move you and be powerful and be very efficient with his techniques, it’s Brian Wallace,” Bielema said. “That’s been a theme since last fall. When he’s on and blocking the right guy, he’s a pretty tough character.”

“He played really physical, really fast,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. “He’s tremendously talented. He’s got great feet, great size, strength, power. It’s just been a matter of him putting it all together.”