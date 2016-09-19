Ratio of brain to body size determines vertebrates' IQ

Q: Does the size of an animal's brain really correlate with intelligence on a species-by-species basis?

A: "It's not necessarily brain size but rather the ratio of brain size to body size that really tells the story," said Rob DeSalle, of the Sackler Institute for Comparative Genomics at the American Museum of Natural History.

Looking at this ratio over a large number of vertebrate animals, he said, scientists have found that "brain size increases pretty linearly with body size, except for some critical species like Homo sapiens and some cetaceans," the order of mammals that includes whales, dolphins and porpoises.

"So if there is a deviation from this general ratio, one can predict how smart a vertebrate might be," DeSalle said. Vertebrates that deviate so that their brains are much bigger compared with their bodies are for the most part smarter, he said.

As for dinosaurs, he said, scientists really can't tell how smart they may have been. "But the Sarmientosaurus, with its lime-sized brain, was a big animal, so the extrapolation is that it would have been pretty dense," he said. On the other hand, Troodons, small birdlike meat-eaters, had big brains relative to their bodies and so are supposed to have been smart, perhaps as smart as a chicken.

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016