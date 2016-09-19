Presidential rivals give their reactions to violence in U.S.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Hillary Clinton on Sunday condemned what she described as "apparent terrorist attacks" in Minnesota, New Jersey and New York.

The Democratic presidential candidate made the statement a day after a bomb rocked the Chelsea district in New York City, a pipe bomb exploded in a New Jersey seaside community and a stabbing attack unfolded at a Minnesota mall. Officials in New York and New Jersey said Sunday that they were still investigating who was behind the explosions and what the motivation was, while the Minnesota attack was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Clinton stressed that investigations were still underway, saying, "Law enforcement officials are working to identify who was behind the attacks in New York and New Jersey, and we should give them the support they need to finish the job and bring those responsible to justice -- we will not rest until that happens."

Clinton noted that the Islamic State militant group, also known as ISIS, had claimed responsibility for the attack in St. Cloud, Minn., and added, "This should steel our resolve to protect our country and defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups."

Clinton noted her plans to take on the Islamic State, which include increased intelligence and efforts to better halt propaganda and recruitment online.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Clinton's running mate, taking a cue from Clinton, offered a measured response.

He said on CNN's State of the Union that the New York blast "raises the stakes on the need to be really, really smart in dealing with challenges like this, both with the law enforcement community but also to make sure we're doing what we can to stop any lone wolf attacks in the United States."

On NBC's Meet the Press, Kaine said the developing events show the value of having Clinton, the former secretary of state, in the White House.

"It's really important. And I would say experience really matters," he said, adding that strong international alliances and intelligence sharing are also key to addressing terror threats.

Both presidential candidates were quick to weigh in on the attacks. On Saturday evening, Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared to pre-empt New York City officials when he declared that a "bomb went off" in New York City before officials had released details.

Trump made the comments about 9:10 p.m., shortly after the explosion in Manhattan's crowded Chelsea neighborhood and as emergency officials were responding to the blast.

"I must tell you that just before I got off the plane a bomb went off in New York, and nobody knows what's going on," Trump said. "But boy we are living in a time -- we better get very tough, folks. We better get very, very tough. It's a terrible thing that's going on in our world, in our country and we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant."

A spokesman for Trump did not respond to an email asking whether Trump was briefed about the blast before taking the stage.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who's also chairman of Trump's transition team, said on CNN that "if you look at a number of these incidents, you can call them whatever you want. They are terrorism, though. There's no doubt about that. They are terrorism."

Clinton was briefed on the attacks Saturday shortly after her speech at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in Washington. At the time, she stressed that it was important to support first responders and "to let this investigation unfold."

Obama birther issue

Earlier Sunday, Trump's most prominent supporters insisted that he's put the burden of "birtherism" behind him with his Friday concession that President Barack Obama was born in the United States.

But like their candidate, they blamed Clinton's 2008 campaign staff for starting the rumor and rejected any notion that Trump's political identity is founded on five years of peddling the rumor that Obama was born elsewhere.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, pointed to a 2007 memo by Clinton strategist Mark Penn that suggested that Clinton target Obama's "lack of American roots" but never mentioned Obama's birthplace. Conway also cited a former McClatchy Washington Bureau chief as saying Friday that Sidney Blumenthal, a Clinton confidant, urged him to look into the president's place of birth.

Kaine countered Sunday on CNN that "Blumenthal has categorically denied that."

"While the Clintons were pushing this theory, [Trump] was a successful businessman, he was building things," Conway said on CBS News.

When she was asked why Trump spent five years pushing the theory about the president, Conway responded, "Well, you're going to have to ask him."

Christie, who has long said Obama was born in the U.S., insisted Sunday on CNN that "the birther issue is a done issue," blaming a Clinton aide for saying that Clinton pushed questions about Obama's birthplace during the 2008 Democratic presidential primary.

But that aide, Clinton's 2008 campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle, told CNN on Friday that a volunteer county coordinator in Iowa forwarded an email that promoted the debunked theory. Solis Doyle said she apologized to Obama's campaign chief, made clear "this is not coming from us" and Clinton dismissed the coordinator when she learned about the matter.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump's running mate, seemed to struggle to answer questions on ABC News on Sunday about Trump's role in the birther movement, repeatedly trying to change the topic. Pence said that there are reporters who trace the "birther movement all the way back to Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2008" and that "the facts speak for themselves," although he wouldn't list any such facts.

At one point, host Martha Raddatz asked Pence, "Why did it take him so long to put it to an end?"

"It's over," Pence responded.

Trump began suggesting Obama wasn't born in the U.S. in 2011, as he considered running for president in 2012. Christie asserted Trump had not pushed the issue, saying, "It wasn't like he was talking about it on a regular basis."

But in August 2012, for example, Trump tweeted: "An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that Barack Obama's birth certificate is a fraud."

As recently as January, Trump sounded skeptical on whether he now believed the president was a natural-born citizen eligible under the Constitution to be president.

"Who knows? Who cares right now? We're talking about something else, OK?" Trump said in a CNN interview. "I mean, I have my own theory on Obama."

Kaine, however, slammed Trump for sticking to the notion for so long, saying his stance was offensive to blacks.

"This isn't just a wacky guy saying something wacky," Kaine said on CNN's State of the Union.

He went on to explain the pre-Civil War period when blacks were not considered U.S. citizens.

"When Donald Trump says that the first African-American president is not a citizen, that is so painful to so many people who still have deep feelings about that dark chapter in American life," Kaine said.

Also Friday, Trump stoked an uproar among Democrats for suggesting Clinton's Secret Service agents be stripped of their firearms, then adding, "Let's see what happens to her."

Clinton supporters rebuked what they said was Trump's newest suggestion of violence against her.

Pence on Sunday called their interpretation "absolute nonsense," adding on ABC that Trump was only suggesting Clinton has been protected by gun-toting security guards for decades.

Pence said Trump's point was that "she'd change her attitude about the right to keep and bear arms" if she didn't have a security detail. But Clinton has not challenged the constitutional right to bear arms, despite calling for some stronger gun control measures.

Information for this article was contributed by Catherine Lucey and Laurie Kellman of The Associated Press; by Scott Lanman and Ben Brody of Bloomberg News; and by Jenna Johnson, David Weigel and John Wagner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/19/2016