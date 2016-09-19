Nine former Razorbacks named to Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE — Nine new members from the University of Arkansas will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, along with the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Little Rock Touchdown Club, announced the new inductees Monday. A ceremony will be held Oct. 24 in Little Rock to honor the new members.

The inductees are: distance runner Joe Falcon, football player Quinn Grovey, football player Dan Hampton, women's track and field administrator Bev Lewis, basketball player Lee Mayberry, baseball player Kevin McReynolds, distance runner Frank O'Mara, football player Cliff Powell and golfer R.H. Sikes.