Names and Faces

• Police arrested the rapper Coolio on Saturday after authorities said they found a loaded, stolen firearm in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint inside Los Angeles International Airport. Around 10:50 a.m., airport police responded after receiving a report about a prohibited item in the screening area, spokesman Alicia Hernandez said in a statement. Police took possession of a carry-on bag on the X-ray screening belt and detained a 39-year-old man who claimed the bag, Hernandez said. Authorities soon discovered that the bag "contained items belonging to one of the suspect's traveling companions," who had left the screening area and boarded a departing plane, Hernandez said. Police then detained Coolio, 53, "who upon questioning claimed ownership and possession of the carry-on bag," Hernandez said. Both men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen, loaded firearm, police said. Hernandez said Coolio, whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey, was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon. Police did not immediately identify the other man, describe his relationship to Coolio, or specify whether he had been booked into jail.

• Snoop Dogg said he initially felt misunderstood at the beginning of his rap career, which ended up turning into a legendary one, while accepting his "I Am Hip Hop" honor during the BET Hip-Hop Awards show near Atlanta. Rapper Kendrick Lamar surprised attendees Saturday evening by introducing and handing the award to Snoop during the 11th annual awards, which was taped. Lamar, in front of a packed crowd at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, said the ultra-smooth West Coast rapper "paved a way into many hearts" with his authentic rap flow and infectious persona. Hip-hop royalty from Dr. Dre to Pharrell Williams paid homage to Snoop. "He mastered the game through tests and challenges that earned him the respect of a college professor, except his game came from the streets," Lamar said. During his acceptance speech, Snoop encouraged up-and-coming rappers to continue to "push the envelope" in being creative and original. "To all the young rappers in the game, a lot of people don't understand you. Y'all are misunderstood," he said. "I was misunderstood at the beginning. So you got to keep pushing, be original and diverse."

A Section on 09/19/2016