RECAP: Monday, Sept. 19 Razorback Press Conference

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema walks the sideline on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

— Updates from Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Robb Smith's press conferences.

Bret Bielema

— Thought the changes on the offensive line had immediate benefits.

— Said the team handled the preparation.

— Jeremy Sprinkle and Dan Skipper are offensive MVPs. Noted Frank Ragnow, among others, was close. Obviously Ragnow won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Jeremiah Ledbetter was the defensive MVP. Reid Miller the special-teams MVP.

— Jared Cornelius will be back, full go. No significant injuries Saturday.

— Notes that A&M has a more experienced quarterback — Trevor Knight — than the last two years, but probably wants to run the ball more than they have in the past.

— Said the right tackle and center spots were toss-ups and he wouldn't read much into them. Brian Wallace graded out a bit better than Colton Jackson, so was named the starter at right tackle. Jake Raulerson is the starter at center, ahead of Zach Rogers. Said Saturday will depend on this week. ... JC: Wallace appeared much quicker than Jackson in pass protection Saturday. He may or may not start, but he's surpassed Jackson for the moment.

— Austin Allen's comfort level with Dan Enos after a year-plus is very high.

— Noted that A&M's two perimeter rushers are among the best they'll play. Mentioned there could be a 50-30 snap distribution on the offensive line going into the game, but that could change depending on how well people play.

— Notes Ragnow move was strictly about getting best players out there. Opposing teams often try to match up their best pass rushers against the guards, which makes Ragnow being there more valuable. He's a good puller and they like to pull their guards.

— Wallace graded out at better than 90 percent, with only a few busts.

— Said Trevor Knight is a deceptive big man with speed. ... JC: Arkansas will have to be prepared for the QB run game after struggling against TCU.

— Wallace is one player you don't want to have get your hands on you. Feels his care factor is much improved because he felt like the position was going to be his. Responded well when he was with the backups.

— Notes that OU and California drops near the goal line Saturday were teaching moments for the team. Will show the team Thursday.

— Said A&M's defense is very well-coached and the staff uses their players' strengths well. Said the defensive end are spider-like because of how quickly they move away from offensive linemen when they try to touch them.

— Notes A&M's new offensive coordinator has helped improve their run game.

— Expects to face one or two big-time receivers every week, but A&M may have three or four. Feels like the Aggies are figuring out their personnel.

— Said De'Jon Harris is an option at middle linebacker spelling Brooks Ellis. Played a bit Saturday. Feels Dwayne Eugene could handle a few snaps spelling Dre Greenlaw. ... JC: Khalia Hackett has been the guy backing up Brooks Ellis in the nickel packages so far when it matters, but Vernon Hargreaves has hinted that Harris could play a Dre Greenlaw-like role and begin to contribute more. But until that happens. linebacker depth has to be a huge question mark. Hardly any rests for Ellis or Greenlaw.

— T.J. Hammonds could factor more into special teams. Has been a bit behind after his injury.

— Said Keon Hatcher is the glue that makes the receivers go.

— Kickoff return game has to have a big jump moving into the SEC. One subpar return Saturday was a botched assignment by an off returner. Another reason for struggles could be that they took Hackett off special teams. Noted there hasn't been a new return shown through three games. ... JC: So expect one vs. A&M?

— Dan Skipper and Jeremy Sprinkle need to have good games on the edge against players who project to play on the next level. Mentioned JJ Watt excelling in big games against other future pros at Wisconsin.

— Noted Devwah Whaley was close to breaking one. Said he's feeling more comfortable and picked up a few pressures in pass pro that was encouraging.

— Khalia Hackett has been removed from the hotel roster. Said they needed better production. ... JC: So this could be an avenue for Harris to play more.

— Asked if he'd ever had a player go out without his shirt on like Drew Morgan, said Morgan does stuff he's never seen before.

Dan Enos

— Most impressed with Austin Allen's growing poise and comfortability in poise. Likes how he's handled big third downs, red zone appearances and adversity. Said he got a little feisty against Texas State in a good, positive way, encouraging teammates and showing emotion. For a laid-back guy, showing emotion isn't something seen often. Said it plays to the fact Allen is a winner and very competitive.

— Very, very pleased with the offensive line. Notes they have to improve, but they played with effort and physicality. Helps practice because there's competition going.

— Frank Ragnow could play tackle if needed. Able to help the center and tackle by being at guard while also helping pull. Has "great intellect." Playing different positions will help his NFL profile.

— Notes Daeshon Hall is close to being as good as Myles Garrett, which isn't taking anything away from Garrett. Both can change the game very quickly, which is something that can't be taken for granted when scheming for A&M. Said their interior rotation of four guys has been very productive as well.

— Dominique Reed had a few plays he'd like to have back against Texas State. Hogs will need him sooner or later.

— First game they were free flow with Devwah Whaley and didn't worry about taking him out in pass pro situations. Running backs coach Reggie Mitchell is growing more confident in him thanks to his growth as a pass blocker. Nearly broke that one run.

— Happy with Rawleigh Williams, but thinks 26-27 carries is too much. Would like for the other backs (Walker and Whaley) to get around 10 carries in order to keep Williams fresh.

— Likes the tempo Williams is running with.

— Has talked to Allen about not taking unnecessary hits. Notes that its one scenario to have to get a first down on a QB run on third-and-4 like at TCU, but that he needs to be smart. Thinks quarterbacks have a tendency to try to prove their toughness to teammates. Teased Allen that he doesn't know how anyone falls for his fakes, but that he has to know when to get out of bounds and avoid a hit.

— Said none of the quarterbacks would care if they got hit in practice and they wouldn't recruit guys who felt they were above that, but laughs and says he doesn't think they're upset they're not live in scrimmage.

— Allen audibled out of some overload blitz looks. Enos liked his game management.

— Wallace played physical and fast. Notes he's tremendously talented with great feet, size, strength and power, it was just a matter of him putting it all together. Wallace has all the tools, but it takes linemen a while sometimes.

— Sprinkle has progressed as a blocker now that Hunter Henry has moved on. A&M will be his biggest challenge, playing against two future NFL ends. They need him to step up to the challenge. He's improved his route running to go with his physical ability.

— Myles Garrett will be matched up with Skipper, Daeshon Hall with Wallace and Jackson. It's hard to game plan for one guy, really difficult to plan for two.

— Not surprised Allen is leading the SEC in completion percentage. Has done a good job hitting on RPOs.

— Enos used to want to prove he was tough when he was a quarterback, had his coach assure him he had nothing to prove. Was concussed against Florida State as a sophomore and started doing a lot more sliding.

Robb Smith

— A&M has a lot of different body types at receiver. Kirk in the slot, Noil on the outside. Reynolds has impressed and Seals-Jones is big and moves around a lot.

— Said the defensive line has to do better in their lanes to prevent Knight from running on them like was an issue against Kenny Hill.

— Ryan Pulley's emergence has been fun for the coaching staff. Paul Rhoads has done a good job with him.

— Last week was a big step for Harris and Eugene. The plan is to use those guys. They've got to continue to push that forward. ... JC: Have to see it to believe it at this point.

— In order for the defense to get where they want to go, they've got to find a way to finish games like the two they've blown against A&M the last two years.

— Ledbetter's athletic ability is evident, but his play recognition and football IQ has been really impressive. Sniffed out a screen against Texas State.

— Arkansas is trying to earn its way up the ladder.

— Team will do some good-on-good to help the offense prep for A&M's defensive line. Bijhon Jackson was on the scout team last week.

— Said the defensive stack will work with the players available, but Bielema handles that. They'll go forward with Harris and Eugene, but called the situation very fluid and said it could change rapidly.

— Expects tempo early against A&M. Thinks the familiarity in tempo and somewhat in scheme the first four weeks is a positive.

— The front seven has spent a lot more time in film study, which has paid off in rushing the passer.

— Rhoads being in the press box has helped as far as providing a view from above.