Keep up workouts, just like the guys on the field

The football season kickoff marks the end of summer for many of us, which means our activity patterns are going to have to change.

Whether you enjoy Friday night high school games, college football on Saturday or the NFL, adding those programs to your weekly schedule amounts to a "scheduling demand." As demands on your time rise, so do the odds you'll start skipping workouts.

You can prevent that by planning for the schedule changes.

This week, I'll present a few ideas for overcoming your scheduling obstacles while enjoying all the games you want to watch. Plus, I'll introduce an exercise that can be done right in front of the TV.

Many of us do a fantastic job of adhering to an exercise plan through the summer, only to fall off the wagon when football season rolls around. This year, let's fight back.

First, exercise in the morning.

Rolling out of bed before the rooster crows will ensure that your workout is complete before your day gets crazy. So many times, we have the best intentions but fall victim to overbearing schedule demands at work and home. Exercising in the morning might require logistical adjustments, but trust me, morning exercisers are very, very consistent.

Second, use alcohol sparingly.

Excessive alcohol use will reduce the quality of your sleep and almost ensure that the morning workout plan fails. Rather, set yourself up for success. Drinking in moderation will help you get enough rest to make those 5:30 a.m. workout sessions consistently -- and it's lower in calories, too.

Finally, keep moving. Whether you're watching a game on TV or live, stand up often. Walk around, stretch, do a few pushups (at home) or see if you can hold a plank for an entire commercial break. These little movements will keep your blood flowing, your energy high, and they'll burn calories.

This week's exercise is a plank variation that's perfect for the sports cave. The Side Plank Drop is appropriate for almost all fitness levels and requires zero equipment, although a rug or carpet helps.

1. Get into a side plank position by placing the right forearm beneath your torso and positioning the side of your right foot on the floor.

2. Raise your torso so that the only touch points are your forearm and foot. This is the normal side plank.

3. Allow your right hip to drop to the floor. Just as it touches, lift it back up into the standard plank position.

4. Continue doing these hip raises for 12 repetitions, then switch sides and repeat.

The Side Plank Drop will be a challenge at first. Like most exercises, the more you do it, the easier it gets.

You might surprise yourself with how many you can perform by the time the Super Bowl rolls around.

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016