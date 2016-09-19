Jared Cornelius will return for Texas A&M game

Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius walks the field prior to a game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fayetteville.

Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius is expected to return for the Razorbacks' game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Cornelius, a junior, missed Arkansas' game against Texas State last Saturday because of back soreness. Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said Cornelius began experiencing the soreness the day after Arkansas' win at TCU.

"He wanted to play Saturday, but we made the decision to keep him out of it," Bielema said. "He's ready go."

In two games this season, Cornelius has caught 3 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 3 times for 13 yards. He also has 3 punt returns for 35 yards.