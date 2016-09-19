In the news

• Jacques Chirac, 83, who was president of France from 1995-2007 and is best known for leading his country into Europe's common currency and spearheading international opposition to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, was admitted to a hospital in Paris with a lung infection, officials said.

• Pope Francis asked people to unite in prayers for peace on Tuesday, when he's set to meet with Orthodox and Anglican church leaders and with representatives of Islam and of Judaism in the town of Assisi, Italy, saying, "Now, more than ever, we need peace in this war that's everywhere in the world."

• Celso Hideji Amano of Sao Paulo, a 38-year-old sushi chef, was named this year's winner of the World Sushi Cup, which is organized by Japan's Agriculture Ministry and is open to non-Japanese chefs.

• Beth Bunch of Washington, Ga., and her husband, Tommy Bunch, got help from a photographer with The St. Augustine Record in Florida to track down Gary Leroy Wall, whose St. Augustine High School class ring Beth Bunch had found on a beach in 1974, and returned the ring.

• Ana Brnabic, Serbia's first openly gay government minister, marched with several hundred people in a gay pride parade in the capital, Belgrade, through an area cordoned off and heavily patrolled by police because of clashes in 2010 that injured more than 100 people.

• Jim Edwards, 75, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., who said he found he had a lot of time on his hands after he sold his insurance business in 2009, earned a degree from the Nashville School of Law and is now studying for the bar exam.

• Muchangi Mutava, the police chief in Malindi, Kenya, said a 66-year-old Italian tourist was killed by an elephant when the man approached it at a watering hole to take photographs, which provoked the animal to charge.

• Veronica Gonzales, 32, of Houston was arrested in the stabbing death of her 58-year-old mother after officers said she turned up at a friend's house covered in blood and police found her mother, Virginia Gonzales, dead in Veronica Gonzales' home.

• Russell Manuel of Lafayette, La., pleaded guilty to four charges and agreed to testify in a case against Mark Knight, who is accused of paying Manuel and two lawmen to plant illegal drugs in Knight's brother's vehicle, and to have his brother arrested during a dispute over the ownership of Knight Oil Tools.

