Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You put smiles on faces: It's your calling this year. October will bring a project that will pay you more than once. November focuses on your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Celebrate the fact that you think faster than you talk. Thinking before you utter a word is advised.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You resist the task, but you know that it's something you just have to do. Hunker down and do it, no complaints.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll reach out to people who are going through heightened intensity, and you'll make it better for them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you are naturally is enough. Enhancements would be hard-pressed to make you better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Without the soul's intention of being loving and beautiful, there is no gorgeous. It's only a superficial alignment of elements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're a masterful organizer and your flawless logic will be executed to perfection. Still, the wild gypsy in your soul wants to be free.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Achieving a certain goal might change what you do with your days but won't change who you are inside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't want anyone to see what goes into the task of making you seem super at what you do. This is professionalism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To start a fire is an elemental basic skill of human survival. Your fire-sign instincts will kick in today on an emotional level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The most intriguing person may not be doing things that you think are intriguing. It's the way he approaches life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mistakes are common and a highlight of the adventure. You wonder if that person trying to avoid a mistake has something against fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your original intent was to make the world a better place. You will benefit from events you set in motion.

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016