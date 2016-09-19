Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about the music that's played in retail stores. This reader wrote: "Why do retail stores seem to believe that customers need to be entertained with music while shopping?

"I find it extremely distracting to try to concentrate on what I am shopping for when bombarded by loud and distasteful music. Shoppers are not there to listen to the Top 10 hits! If music is necessary at all, it should be heard only as background music.

"Am I the only person who feels this way? Maybe the influence of Heloise fans' opinions will be influential."

-- Barbara in Ohio

DEAR READER: I don't know, Barbara -- let's put it out there. Do any of my readers have an opinion about this? What's your take on music while shopping?

DEAR HELOISE: My linen pants have a drawstring waist (similar to a shoestring) that has become knotted, and I can't unknot it. Is the only solution to cut it?

-- Lynann, via email

DEAR READER: It sounds like that string is useless, but all's not lost. Get another drawstring, preferably one that doesn't fray or unravel. Make sure the length is similar to the old length.

Then go ahead and cut the old string, but before you pull it through, attach the new string to one end of the old string. Use safety pins to do this. Then slowly and gently pull the old one through from the other end. The new one will replace the old one, and voila, you now have a new string in place of the old.

DEAR READERS: A reader responded to a column where we hinted about not using important documents or money as bookmarks, since they could get lost or stolen.

He said: "I've been financially blessed well enough to occasionally, on purpose, leave paper money inside of a library book because I like to imagine the thrill of being the person who finds that money.

"It's thrilling enough to find your own money in the pants pocket of a pair of forgotten pants, let alone finding money that is 'finders keepers.' I'll confess I've also used cash as my 'message in a bottle' and sent it out into the ocean for some lucky person."

-- David W., via email

DEAR READER: Thanks for your perspective on this subject. This is a nice example of "paying it forward"!

