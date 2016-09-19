Frank Ragnow wins SEC award after position change

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen throws a pass as Frank Ragnow protects during a game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fayetteville.

— Arkansas' Frank Ragnow has been named the SEC's offensive lineman of the week.

Ragow, a junior, won the award despite playing at right guard for the first time this season. Ragnow was the team's starting center for the first two games.

Ragnow was the team's starter at guard last season. He is listed as the starter there again for this week's game against Texas A&M.

"To help our program and what we like to do, that might be best suited for Frank," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said.

Ragnow is the second Arkansas lineman to win the award. Dan Skipper was named lineman of the week following the Razorbacks' win over TCU.