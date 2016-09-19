Forage for fungi, identify and taste at 2 workshops

Two workshops on mushroom identification are open to the public this fall:

• Devil's Den State Park will host a workshop led by the Arkansas Mycological Society on Oct. 22 and 23.

"This will be a 1 1/2-day workshop designed to familiarize participants with some of the features present in mushrooms/fungi that can be used to identify them -- or at least get an idea of what genus many of them belong to," presenter Jay Justice says.

The first day includes a presentation on some features of mushrooms that can be used to identify them, a foray to observe and collect mushrooms/fungi and time spent identifying collected items with expert assistance.

The second day will be a foray to observe mushrooms/fungi followed by a presentation and a cooking demonstration.

The cost is $50 for both days or $35 for Oct. 22 and $25 for Oct. 23. The class will admit 28 students. Pre-registration is available by emailing justice@aristotle.net.

• The Arkansas Mycological Society's annual one-day mushroom workshop at Pinnacle Mountain State Park will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

The program is a foray in the morning, a presentation on "Edible and Poisonous Fall Mushrooms/Fungi of Arkansas" and a mycophagy session where samples of wild mushrooms will be sauteed and offered to participants.

The cost is $20 for anyone age 18 or older. Because the park audiovisual room can hold only about 30 people, organizers recommend early arrival.

More information is at (501) 868-5806.

-- Celia Storey

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016