Fayetteville leads AP's high school football poll; Cabot now 2nd after Har-Ber loss
Posted: September 19, 2016 at 4:31 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
OVERALL
(1) Fayetteville (10) 3-0 100
(3) Cabot 3-0 85
(2) Spr. Har-Ber 2-1 77
(4) Greenwood 3-0 69
(5) North Little Rock 3-0 63
(6) Jonesboro 3-0 42
(9) Pulaski Academy 2-1 36
(7) Pine Bluff 1-1 32
(8) Bentonville 2-1 24
(-) LR Central 3-0 7
Others receiving votes: Bryant 4, FS Northside 4, Wynne 3, Rogers 2, Springdale 2.