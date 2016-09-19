Fayetteville leads AP's high school football poll; Cabot now 2nd after Har-Ber loss

By The Associated Press

Posted: September 19, 2016 at 4:31 p.m.

JIMMY JONES
Credit: Special to the Democrat-Gazette
 Fayetteville quarterback Taylor Powell completed 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 2 more touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 43-10 victory over Bryant.

LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

  1. (1) Fayetteville (10) 3-0 100

  2. (3) Cabot 3-0 85

  3. (2) Spr. Har-Ber 2-1 77

  4. (4) Greenwood 3-0 69

  5. (5) North Little Rock 3-0 63

  6. (6) Jonesboro 3-0 42

  7. (9) Pulaski Academy 2-1 36

  8. (7) Pine Bluff 1-1 32

  9. (8) Bentonville 2-1 24

  10. (-) LR Central 3-0 7

Others receiving votes: Bryant 4, FS Northside 4, Wynne 3, Rogers 2, Springdale 2.

Find the Democrat-Gazette's weekly rankings here.