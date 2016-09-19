Dak on track: Rookie QB’s steady hand leads Cowboys over Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. -- Discussing Dak Prescott after the rookie quarterback's first NFL victory, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones managed to throw in references to players such as Troy Aikman, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger -- quarterbacks with nine Super Bowl victories combined.

Not bad company for a guy who was a fourth-round draft pick and is only playing because Tony Romo is out with an injured back.

Prescott ran for a 6-yard touchdown , went 22 for 30 for 292 yards, and showed a veteran's poise in the pocket, helping the Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins 27-23 on Sunday as he stayed turnover-free as a pro so far.

"He exudes confidence," Jones said about Prescott. "He's got a great supporting cast, but he's using it."

Dallas (1-1) won for the second time in its past 16 games without Romo -- and both of those victories came at Washington (0-2).

Alfred Morris scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with under five minutes left against his former club, as the Cowboys took advantage after Washington's Kirk Cousins threw an end-zone interception.

Morris was drafted by Washington in 2012 and played his first four seasons there. But his role was reduced last year and he was allowed to leave as a free agent. His first touchdown in a Cowboys uniform capped an 80-yard drive that started when Barry Church intercepted a pass from Cousins intended for Pierre Garcon.

"This is a quarterback-driven league," Cousins said. "I need to play at a high level, week in and week out."

Through 2 games, he has 3 interceptions and only 1 touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Jamison Crowder in the third quarter that gave Washington its first lead, 17-13.

Cousins and the defending NFC East champion Redskins will regret the second-half chances they wasted. They got the ball inside Dallas' 40 on consecutive possessions -- once because of a failed onside kick, once because cornerback Josh Norman caused one of the two fumbles by Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott -- but settled for a field goal each time.

]Washington led 23-20 and appeared on its way to adding to the margin after Cousins began a drive by completing a 57-yard pass to rookie Josh Doctson. But on third-and-goal at the 6 with 10½ minutes left, Cousins put the ball right in Church's gut.

Garcon stomped his foot coming off the field. Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses threw his helmet on the sideline.

Things were much cheerier on the Cowboys side.

Bryant rebounded from his one-catch opener to post seven receptions for 102 yards Sunday.

Elliott finished with 83 yards on 21 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run. Morris ran five times for 7 yards. For the Redskins, running back Matt Jones gained 61 yards on 13 carries with a 14-yard scoring run, while Cousins went 28 for 46 for 364 yards.

