Big Dam Bridge ride, Alzheimer's walk Saturday

The Big Dam Bridge turned 10 years old this month, just in time for the Big Dam Bridge 100 bike tour.

Its staging area will open at 6 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Riverfront Drive and Willow Street in North Little Rock.

The state's largest bicycle event, the BDB 100 attracted almost 3,000 riders in 2015. The field is capped at 4,000 participants this time, and registration will close if that many sign up.

Although a famous racer, George Hincapie, will ride, it's not a race. Some will race one another, though.

Riders have the option of being timed using a tag that must be attached to the bike. There are no awards for being the fastest; all riders who complete the 50-, 68- and 100-mile distances will receive finisher's medals. Riders who complete the 10- and 32-mile rides will receive pins.

This year's distances are 10 miles (for $40) and 32-, 50-, 68- or 100-mile routes for $59.95. Online registration is available until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Registration fees include entrance to a Gears and Beers party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham Street in Little Rock. Lost 40 Brewery will provide the food and drink.

In-person registration and packet pickup will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday and noon-8 p.m. Friday during the Big Dam Bridge 100 Expo at the Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St., Little Rock. The 10-miler will still cost $40, but the other distances will cost an extra $4.

There will be no ride-day registration.

Last-minute packet pickups will be allowed between 5 and 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Orbea USA headquarters, 700 W. Broadway in North Little Rock. Participants must pick up their own packets and show a photo ID. The only exception will be parents or guardians picking up packets for a minor.

Participants will be organized into starting corrals based on distance and projected finishing times. The blue corral, which will start at 7 a.m., will be for riders in the 50-, 68- and 100-mile distances who will keep an approximate pace of 17.5 mph or faster. The yellow corral will start at 7:10 a.m. for riders doing the same routes but who will not hold that pace (Note: the finish line and course aid will close at 4:30 p.m.).

The green corral, which will start at 7:25 a.m., will be for all the riders in the 10- and 32-mile distances, regardless of pace.

A red corral, which will depart at 6:35 a.m., is limited to a special 5 Hour Pace Group led by Hincapie; and the orange corral, which will set off at 6:52 a.m., is for BDB 100 charter members and tandem riders.

Organizers recommend that participants carry cellphones just in case, but support vehicles and stocked aid stations will be scattered along the courses to rescue any distressed riders and provide food and water. Courses will be marked, and law enforcement will monitor major intersections.

Riders must wear helmets and follow all traffic laws. GPS Exchange Format (GPX) files of the course maps can be downloaded via the website.

The entertainment stage and finish-line celebration -- the BDB Block Party -- will be on the North Little Rock riverfront around the Willow Street entrance to the park. In other years, they occupied the 300 block of Main Street, but organizers moved it in anticipation of the Broadway Bridge construction.

Free parking for the ride and post-ride festivities will still be at Fourth and Poplar streets.

For more information, visit thebigdambridge100.com.

By the way, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is a sponsor of the 10-mile Family Ride.

Little Rock Alzheimer's Walk

Alzheimer's Arkansas is hosting a walk at the Little Rock Zoo from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. There is no fee to participate, but it is a fundraising event. Donations will be accepted, and participants who donate at least $25 will receive a souvenir T-shirt, while supplies last.

Online registration is available until Friday. Walkers can register in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday at the Alzheimer's Arkansas office, 201 Markham Center Drive in Little Rock.

On-site registration will open at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Little Rock Zoo will admit participants for free until 8:15 a.m. After that, regular entry fees will apply.

There is no formal distance that must be walked; registrants can walk as much or as little as they choose. There will be a program at 8:30 a.m. and drawings for door prizes at 9:30. Every day-of registrant will receive one door prize ticket, and pre-registered walkers will receive two.

Alzheimer's Arkansas also will accept donations on behalf of Primrose United Methodist Church food pantry to help fight hunger among senior citizens. Walkers who donate peanut butter, meat, vegetable soup or a case of Ensure or Boost will receive an extra door prize ticket.

Honorary walk chairmen are Angela Frazier and members of musician Glen Campbell's family.

For registration and more information, visit alzark.org.

Sherwood Fest

A free, family-friendly festival with entertainment, vendors, contests and children's activities is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland Ave. in Sherwood.

Sherwood Fest includes a 5K Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. and a 1K walk at 9 a.m., both starting at Sherwood Forest.

Online registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The 5K costs $25, and the 1K costs $10 -- plus a small handling fee.

For more information, search for "Sherwoodfest 5K" on runsignup.com, or contact the Sherwood Rotary Club at (501) 834-5772.

ActiveStyle on 09/19/2016