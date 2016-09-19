Alcorn State kickoff time, TV announced

The word "Arkansas" is displayed in the north end zone at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

— Arkansas' game against Alcorn State on Oct. 1 will begin at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network alternate channel and will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Alcorn State, a member of the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision, is 1-1 this season ahead of its game against Grambling State on Saturday. The Braves are coming off a 45-43 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Thursday.