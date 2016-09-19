9 more Razorbacks to be inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey is pursued by TCU defender Edward Galariz during a game Saturday, Oct. 7, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Razorbacks won 41-19.

— Eight former Arkansas athletes and a former administrator will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in conduction with the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Razorbacks' inductees for the SWC Hall of Fame 2016 class are Joe Falcon (track and field), Quinn Grovey (football), Dan Hampton (football), Bev Lewis (track and field, administrator), Lee Mayberry (basketball), Kevin McReynolds (baseball), Frank O’Mara (track and field), Cliff Powell (football) and R.H. Sikes (golf).

Hogs in SWC Hall of Fame Football: Lance Alworth, Frank Broyles, Bill Burnett, Chuck Dicus, Quinn Grovey, Dan Hampton, Leotis Harris, Wayne Harris, Ken Hatfield, Wayne Martin, Bill Montgomery, Billy Moore, Loyd Phillips, Cliff Powell, Clyde Scott, Billy Ray Smith Jr. Basketball: Todd Day, Bettye Fiscus, Joe Kleine, Lee Mayberry, Sidney Moncrief, Nolan Richardson, Eddie Sutton Baseball: Norm DeBriyn, Kevin McReynolds Golf: R.H. Sikes Track & Field: Mike Conley, Joe Falcon, Bev Lewis, John McDonnell, Frank O'Mara, Niall O'Shaughnessy, Melody Sye

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 24 during a luncheon at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

This is the third large class of Razorbacks to be inducted in an effort to add more Arkansas athletes and coaches into the SWC Hall of Fame.

The SWC Hall of Fame was absorbed by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. More than 300 SWC-affiliated inductees of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame were grandfathered in at the time, but only two - Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson - had any connection to the Razorbacks.

Jones and Johnson had been inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame by virtue of their affiliation with the Dallas Cowboys.

Each year, the SWC Hall of Fame selects nine new members - one each from the nine schools that comprised the conference. A committee selected former basketball player Joe Kleine as the Razorbacks' representative for the 2016 SWC Hall of Fame class.

Kleine will be inducted during a luncheon next Monday at the Hilton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.

Matt Jones contributed