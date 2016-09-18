Little Rock firefighter's name latest etched on memorial wall

In life and death, Capt. Gavin Wright's firefighter family never faded away.

When he was diagnosed with cancer years ago, firefighters visited Wright in the hospital, and others donated their time to work on his behalf when he ran out of sick leave.

And now, three years after his death, his name is etched into the granite wall of the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he joins the ranks of fellow firefighters who died in the line of duty.

On Saturday, Wright's family was in Colorado for a memorial ceremony that recognized his sacrifice and that of the dozens of other firefighters whose names were added to the wall.

"It is very, very touching," said Kim Wright, who was married to Gavin Wright for more than a decade. "It just makes my heart smile that people think so much of him and his profession."

The father of two served in the Little Rock Fire Department for more than a decade before he was medically forced to retire in 2013. He died later that year at age 33 from colon cancer, a form of cancer known to be caused by exposure to hazardous conditions while on the job, said Capt. Charles Austin Jr. with the Little Rock Firefighters union.

The memorial was created by the International Association of Fire Fighters union, and Wright is the 21st Little Rock firefighter name to be added to the memorial, he said.

Since Wright's death, Kim Wright said the support from the firefighter community has been a blessing.

She recalled when she needed help moving after her husband's death, and 20 firefighters arrived at her house ready to assist. She said her entire house was loaded up, moved and unpacked within three hours.

And, there was the time a group of firefighters visited her husband in the hospital, driving up in firetrucks and turning on the lights for him.

The Little Rock Firefighters union and the Arkansas Professional Fire Fighters Association even paid for her family to make the trip to Colorado for Saturday's ceremony.

"We are really, truly blessed to have them in our lives," she said.

Wright began his training at the Fire Department the day before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. His wife said they watched news of the attacks together after he returned home from training on Sept. 11.

"Not once did he ever mention -- 'Yikes, maybe I don't want to do it,'" she said.

As a firefighter, he served on the department's honor guard, attending the funerals of active-duty and retired Little Rock firefighters, Austin said.

"He was always around when you needed him," Austin said.

Wright was promoted to engineer in March 2009, and then in February 2012, he became a captain in the department, a position he held until 2013 when he was forced to retire.

Kim Wright remembers the day he stepped away from the department, how tough it was for him to take his uniform to the station and clean out his locker.

"He kind of knew it was coming, but of course he was never ready to let it go," she said.

Wright was a jokester who had a big heart for helping people, she said.

One time, he heard about a family that had lost its house and car in a fire. Wright met with a local auto dealership and arranged for a replacement car for the family.

On the home front, Kim Wright said, she and her husband worked as a team to raise their two children.

She hopes the memorial will be a place of remembrance for her children and grandchildren, a place where they can swap stories about her husband and remember his legacy.

