Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You love a challenge, and you'll get just the right grade of that in the next 10 weeks. In October, you'll be invited to enjoy exclusive arrangements and partake in the good life. An investment will pay off in January. Love will inspire you to create and travel in November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Lessons can be as quickly learned through pleasure as they can through pain. It's the learning that is neither pleasurable nor painful that's so arduous. Today, if you can't feel it, you won't learn.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tenacity doesn't look like much. Mostly, it's just a person showing up. When you look back you'll decide that the reason things worked for you is that you didn't give up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): All who love are crazy. If you're not in love, the stars say that it's about time you fell again. One affectionate, "insane" act could be the trigger that makes you topple.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The omens suggest that all who love are crazy. If you're not in love, you probably want to get a little crazy today, and the cosmic balance suggests that it's about time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What you at one time might have considered unfair will prove to be the best thing that ever happened to you. The hard knocks of now are the shining jewels of later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't judge it. Making an assessment would only be a waste of time. This is not nearly as important as it seems in the moment, and that moment will pass.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To do a simple thing the right way is elegant and beautiful. No one will throw a parade for you, but you don't need that kind of attention, anyway. The pleasure is all in task execution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This day is best summed up by the French expression "C'est la vie." It's just the way life is. Resistance would be futile. You accept it, and you stay open to what happens.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The compassion you afford yourself is the most precious. Be kind to yourself and you'll be kinder to the whole world. At the root of this is something you need to forgive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What is it you need to let go? This is the time to do it. Truly you can let bygones be bygones. You might begin again with the one you didn't trust before. It will be a new story this time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The future is knitted out of the yarn of the present. You'll seriously consider your materials today. Is this the stuff you'd want a full blanket of? Adjustments will be made.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While you are dedicated to the team agenda, you are also a policymaker in your own right. You will give your all to the causes and people who can truly recognize and use your talents in the right ways.

