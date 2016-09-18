Hogs, Aggies jump in polls ahead of Southwest Classic

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan (80) fights for extra yardage against Texas A&M defensive back Nick Harvey (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

— Arkansas and Texas A&M both jumped seven spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll Sunday.

The Razorbacks are No. 17 and the Aggies are No. 10 ahead of their Southwest Classic matchup next Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Arkansas (3-0) is coming off a 42-3 win over Texas State on Saturday. Texas A&M (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a 29-16 win at Auburn.

The last time the Razorbacks played a game in which both teams were ranked was the 2012 Cotton Bowl against Kansas State.

AP Top 25 Poll

1 Alabama (3-0)

2 Ohio State (3-0)

3 Louisville (3-0)

4 Michigan (3-0)

5 Clemson (3-0)

6 Houston (3-0)

7 Stanford (2-0)

8 Michigan State (2-0)

9 Washington (3-0)

10 Texas A&M (3-0)

11 Wisconsin (3-0)

12 Georgia (3-0)

13 Florida State (2-1)

14 Tennessee (3-0)

15 Miami (3-0)

16 Baylor (3-0)

17 Arkansas (3-0)

18 LSU (2-1)

19 Florida (3-0)

20 Nebraska (3-0)

21 Texas (2-1)

22 San Diego State (3-0)

23 Ole Miss (1-2)

24 Utah (3-0)

25 Oklahoma (1-2)