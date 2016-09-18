D.C. museum gets mementos amassed by LR Nine's LaNier

Carlotta Walls LaNier, a member of the Little Rock Nine, donated the dress she wore on what was supposed to be her first day of classes at Central High School (shown) to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

WASHINGTON -- Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine, had a large collection of mementos from her time at Central High School and, as the years passed, she wrestled with what to do with it.

"I didn't want it to just be thrown away when I'm gone from here. I wanted to be sure that it would be used in an educational environment," she said in a telephone interview Friday.

For a while, Fayetteville was in the running to get the collection.

"I toyed with giving it to the University of Arkansas because everything happened there in Arkansas, and I toyed with giving it to the university I graduated from," she said. "But more and more I thought of the Smithsonian because kids come to Washington, D.C., during spring break on various tours and so forth."

She decided to offer it to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History, which opens to the public Saturday.

They quickly accepted her offer.

LaNier's gift was voluminous.

It included the dress she wore for the first day of classes at Central High School. She never made it through the doors that day; angry crowds engulfed her, and Arkansas National Guardsmen turned her away.

"I also gave them my diploma, along with 14 other boxes of stuff," she said. "It's all archived. The University of Denver was kind enough to archive all of the various letters and one from President Eisenhower, letters from people from all over the world, other reports, magazines and so forth."

When the museum opens, visitors will see the dress, along with one of her report cards. Most of the other items are in storage.

Also in the museum's collection are numerous items that once belonged to another one of the Little Rock Nine: Minnijean Brown Trickey.

Trickey donated more than 20 items, including a Central High School yearbook and a notice of suspension that she received while attending the school.

The Smithsonian also has items from another of the group, Terrence Roberts, including report cards and a certificate.

In a news release, Smithsonian officials said they're glad to have items from the Little Rock Nine.

"These objects tell a rich and significant American education and civil rights story," said Margaret Salazar-Porzio, a museum curator.

LaNier said her mother, Juanita Walls, deserves the credit for preserving many of the items, including the dress. "I didn't know she had it until about 30 years later," she said.

LaNier, who lives in Denver, arrived in Washington on Friday afternoon and was to attend a reception for other key donors.

She'll be back in Washington Saturday when President Barack Obama dedicates the museum.

LaNier is glad that the Smithsonian accepted her gift.

The collection, she said, was "overflowing in my home so I thought it needed to be somewhere where it could be used."

She hadn't yet visited the museum Friday, but was looking forward to stepping inside.

"I'm anxious to see it, and I know that it's reflective of all that we have given to this country," she said. "It is highly important for all Americans to experience this museum and all of the things that are in there. We have a history here in this country that needs to be shown."

