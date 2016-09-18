Appeals court halts more pipeline work

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal appeals court has ordered a halt to construction of another section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said in a ruling late Friday that it needs more time to consider the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request for an emergency injunction. It said it will issue another order setting a date for oral arguments on the motion.

The order "should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion," the panel said.

The ruling stops construction within 20 miles on either side of Lake Oahe. The federal government Sept. 9 ordered a halt to construction on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land under and around the lake after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg rejected the tribe's request for a preliminary injunction to halt construction of the $3.8 billion four-state pipeline. That led the tribe to ask for an emergency injunction.

Vicki Granado, spokesman for Dakota Access LLC, said the company does not comment on pending litigation. Craig Stevens, spokesman for the MAIN Coalition, Midwest Alliance for Infrastructure Now, called the ruling disappointing but said his group respects the panel's decision.

"Judge Boasberg, in his thoughtful and thorough opinion last week, confirmed that the Army Corps of Engineers did their jobs expertly and in accordance with the law," Stevens said in a statement. "We are confident that another fair review of the corps' work will render the same decision."

The Corps also issued a ruling Friday granting the tribe a temporary permit that allows demonstrators to legally protest on federal lands managed by the agency. In turn, the tribe assumes responsibility for maintenance, damage and restoration costs, the security and safety of protesters and liability insurance.

On Saturday, at least 15 people were arrested during a protest intended to block the construction of the pipeline through southeast Iowa.

More than 150 protesters gathered at the worksite entrance of the pipeline in Sandusky, a Mississippi River town across the river from Illinois and 5 miles north of Missouri.

Protesters were arrested after walking through a line of private security and Lee County sheriff's deputies who were standing in front of the driveway to the worksite, the Burlington Hawk Eye newspaper reported.

The pipeline would stretch 1,172 miles once complete, transporting oil from North Dakota's Bakken formations to Illinois. It would cross 18 Iowa counties.

A Section on 09/18/2016