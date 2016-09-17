Waffle House in Little Rock robbed, police told

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

A Waffle House restaurant in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint early Friday, police reported.

Officers responded at 4:16 a.m. to a call from the restaurant at 201 N. Shackleford Road. Employees said a man wearing a red-and-black bandanna over his face had entered the business, pointed a black handgun at them and demanded money, according to a police report. The man took an unknown amount of money from a cash register and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber was described as black, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He wore a black hat, black pants and a gray sweatshirt.

The holdup Friday was the latest of several recent robberies of Waffle House restaurants in central Arkansas.

Police arrested four teenage boys Tuesday in an armed robbery at a Waffle House in Searcy. Monday in Conway, an armed man robbed a Waffle House on Skyline Drive. A Waffle House on Bankhead Drive in Little Rock was robbed twice Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the holdups are connected.

Metro on 09/17/2016