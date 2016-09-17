Tools & toys

Taylor Glass Mini Bath Scale

What's to love: Not a lot of space in the bathroom or want to be able keep the bathroom scale tucked out of site? This digital scale is tiny!

What does it do: The sleek-looking scale is just a little bit larger than a 9-by-5-inch rectangle of tempered glass and is about 1-inch thick. The digital readout flips out and has large, easy to read numbers. Flip the readout away for easy storage or for travel. The scale holds up to 350 pounds, has a five-year warranty and comes with a long-life lithium battery. It sells for $18.99.

Rabbit Coasters

What's to love: The set comes with six brightly colored coasters.

What does it do: The coasters are made of nonslip rubber and prevent condensation rings from cold drinks on warm days. A lip around the coaster helps keep the moisture contained. When needed, the coasters can be cleaned by running them through the dishwasher. A stainless-steel insert on each coaster features the Rabbit logo. The set sells for $10.

-- Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 09/17/2016