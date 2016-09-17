Hogs' new looks designed to slow fast-paced foes

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaching staff has done more than wish for better results this season after getting worked over by several up-tempo Spread offenses last year.

Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Robb Smith and the rest of the defensive staff shuffled the schemes vs. the Spread, helping the Hogs to a 2-0 start.

The Razorbacks, with mostly the same personnel, have introduced 3-man fronts, brought blitz pressure from different positions and angles, played more press coverage and continued to mix up coverage schemes in an effort to check the tempo attacks that are spreading across college football.

Still evolving, the defense of the (24 Razorbacks will get its third test against the Spread at 6:30 tonight when Texas State (1-0) comes to Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Ends Randy Ramsey, Tevin Beanum and Karl Roesler have moved to the linebacker level in a position called “Joker” to join with Brooks Ellis and Dre Greenlaw in the 3-man “odd” front. Jeremiah Ledbetter, who plays inside and out, is also available to move from a 3-point stance to the Joker spot.

“I think defensively, you always want to get your best players on the field, and that’s when that odd front started to develop for us, to get the personnel that we want on the field,” Bielema said.

“We’re trying to keep some people off-balance a little bit, especially the Spread offenses, the tempo offenses,” Smith said. “Sometimes you see things better from your feet. You get a different look and make the quarterback think a little bit longer and a little bit harder about things.”

Flexibility extends across Arkansas’ defensive front.

Ledbetter and McTelvin Agim play the 3-technique spot in the base 4-3 set, but both have lined up as a wide end on the 3-man fronts. “E” ends Deatrich Wise and JaMichael Winston can line up outside or in. Nose guards Taiwan Johnson, Austin Capps and Bijhon Jackson are the only linemen who don’t move around much.

“We’ve got some guys that give us athleticism at some different spots,” defensive line coach Rory Segrest said of the 3-3 looks. “We can move them around. We can rush them from different areas and still be able to maintain 3-, 4- and even 5-man rushes out of it.”

Arkansas used a 3-3 set, with five defensive backs arrayed around them, a little against Louisiana Tech and more in last week’s 41-38 double-overtime upset at (15 TCU.

“It grew a little bit more in game 2 than it did in game 1,” Bielema said. “It wasn’t all perfect, but the things we do well, hopefully we’ll continue to grow them.”

The new schemes are designed to frustrate Spread teams, especially if the Razorbacks’ ball-control offense does its job.

“They’re trying to eat clock up and keep it away from a ‘tempo’ offense,” Texas State Coach Everett Withers said. “The challenge for us is to get the ball back to the offense, so we can get more than four, five, six, seven possessions a game. … Our goal is to be up in the 80s with the number of plays.”

Louisiana Tech ran 54 plays against Arkansas; TCU had 90, including 82 in regulation.

Bielema decided to shake things up over the winter after the Hogs ranked (116 in passing yards allowed at 275 yards per game last season.

The hiring of Paul Rhoads as defensive backs coach was the first step. Rhoads knows more than a little about what it takes to defend Spread offenses after spending seven seasons as the head coach of Iowa State in the Spread-heavy Big 12.

Arkansas’ two-game statistics against the Spread aren’t flashy — it ranks (109 in passing yards allowed with 294.5 yards per game — but the Razorbacks have two victories and the more aggressive packages have been productive.

The Hogs are (54 in pass efficiency defense, which factors in completion percentage, yards per pass and touchdowns allowed.

Arkansas held Louisiana Tech to 212 passing yards. The Razorbacks shut out TCU for a half and led 20-7 through three quarters before the Horned Frogs broke loose.

Quarterback Kenny Hill was 29 of 44 for 236 passing yards and no touchdowns through three quarters. He finished 36 of 56 for 377 yards and a touchdown.

Texas State, led by senior quarterback Tyler Jones, racked up 440 yards and five touchdowns through the air in its 56-54 triple-overtime victory at Ohio to open the season.

Arkansas is likely to keep experimenting with 3-man fronts against the Bobcats and the other Spread teams left on its schedule because it gives playmakers such as the 6-4, 228-pound Ramsey more space to operate. Ramsey has 1.5 sacks through two games.

“It’s been working out pretty fine,” Ramsey said of his work at both end and linebacker. “I think it’s easier, because I’ve played linebacker before. I know how to drop back in coverage as well as rush off the edge.”

Opposing quarterbacks and linemen have to work harder to anticipate blocking assignments and where pressure might arise against changing fronts.

“We’ve been a 4-man front forever, and I think when you change it up and give them a different look, sometimes those types of things give them a little pause,” linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said. “It’s one thing when you’ve got five guys blocking four. Now you’ve got five guys trying to block three, and you don’t know where the other guys are coming from.”

Rhoads said the action from the odd fronts will evolve.

“We can bring pressure. We can play zone. We feel like we can fit the run, and it just creates different preparation and different recognition for the teams we play,” Rhoads said. “It’s a nice addition to our package.”

Said Bielema: “Anything we can do to confuse the offensive play-caller or the personnel is a positive thing.”

Former Razorback Tony Bua, who played outside linebacker and safety, attended last week’s TCU game and said he liked what he saw from the 3-3 alignment.

“You can disguise a lot of different things,” Bua said. “Yeah, that’s a positive. I’m glad the defensive coordinator isn’t just sticking to one thing and they’re able to adjust. It seems to me we have the talent to be able to do whatever we need to do to counteract whatever the offense is doing. I don’t know that we had that in the past.”

Linebackers Ellis and Greenlaw have shown strides in pass coverage, an area in which they struggled at times last season. Greenlaw had an interception while defending a vertical route from the slot against Louisiana Tech, and Ellis intercepted a floater from Hill in the flat last week and returned it for a 47-yard touchdown.

“We’re trying to do a little bit more and be more flexible with things we do up front and with our linebackers,” Smith said. “We have to continue down that path.”