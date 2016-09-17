Super Quiz: Americana

What children's TV show was hosted by "Captain" Bob Keeshan?

Who is associated with the warning "The British are coming"?

What type of animal was Pogo in the comic strip?

What poker term describes five cards of the same suit in sequential order?

From what song are the lyrics "I gets weary and sick of trying"?

By what name is the song "Old Folks at Home" also known?

What "handles" are found in Florida, Texas, Idaho and Oklahoma?

Roy Rogers' horse "Trigger" was what type of horse?