DEVELOPING: 25 hurt in possible explosion in NYC neighborhood, fire department says

NEW YORK — Police and firefighters are at the scene of a possible explosion in New York City, and authorities say 25 people suffered minor injuries.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the possible explosion happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

Donald said several people were taken to hospitals with injuries. The Fire Department tweeted that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available.

Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security officials are also at the scene.

The reports of a possible blast comes hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.