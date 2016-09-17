Parkview football coach pleads innocent to sex-assault charge; told not to contact ex-student

A Little Rock high school football coach charged with first-degree sexual assault pleaded innocent in the case at a court hearing Friday.

Parkview High School Coach William Hardiman, 45, is accused of having sex with a teenage student during the 2014-2015 school year. The student has since graduated.

Police arrested Hardiman Sept. 2. He posted bond later that day and was released from the Pulaski County jail.

Attorney Rickey Hicks entered an innocent plea on Hardiman's behalf Friday in Little Rock District Court. Judge Alice Lightle ordered Hardiman to have no contact with his former student.

Hardiman's next court date was set for Nov. 15.

A court affidavit states that police began investigating Hardiman in May, when Parkview High School Principal Dexter Booth received an anonymous letter that said Hardiman "had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student." The letter also said Hardiman had taken the student on a field trip to Memphis, without the school's knowledge, after the student had graduated, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the student was 17 years old when she and Hardiman began their relationship. She reportedly told investigators that Hardiman was her history teacher, and they'd had sex several times during school hours at an indoor sports facility on campus.

Hardiman continued to have sex with his former student at hotels in central Arkansas after she went to college, according to the court filing, but the relationship ended when the girl learned police were investigating.

Booth reportedly told police that after he began looking into the field trip to Memphis, Hardiman went to his office.

"Coach Hardiman advised a parent of a current student had contacted him stating he was going to be arrested," police detective Rick Harmon wrote in the affidavit. "Dr. Booth advised Coach Hardiman indicated he had invited [the former student] on the trip."

The age of sexual consent in Arkansas is 16.

Under Arkansas law, first-degree sexual assault occurs when a person "engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with a minor," and when the person is "in a position of trust or authority over the victim" or "an employee in the victim's school or school district." It's a Class A felony.

Hardiman has been Parkview's football coach since 2007.

The Little Rock School District placed Hardiman on paid administrative leave Aug. 17 pending an investigation. Kenny Stephens was named Parkview's interim football coach.

Metro on 09/17/2016