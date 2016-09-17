Ole Miss possesses the power of belief

In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, talks with Mississippi head coach Hugh Freeze, right, after Ole Miss won 43-37 in an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi Coach Hugh Freeze says beating Alabama isn't just about having a great plan or possessing physical talent.

The coach said players have to believe they can win. And when it comes to that, the Rebels should be just fine.

No. 19 Mississippi (1-1) is an 11-point underdog as it prepares to host No. 1 Alabama (2-0) today in the SEC opener for both teams. But the Rebels have one advantage -- they have won two consecutive games in the series.

"You have to believe that you can and our kids do," Freeze said. "We believe that we can play with anyone in the country. That doesn't mean we can beat them on any given day, but we do believe we have gotten to a point where we can step on a field and compete with them."

Ole Miss will lean on senior quarterback Chad Kelly, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels' 43-37 victory over the Tide in Tuscaloosa last season.

Kelly leads the SEC with seven passing touchdowns this season.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban knows Ole Miss will try to create opportunities downfield and his defense must be ready.

"When we have struggled in the past we have given up explosive plays, which is something that their offense is constantly trying to create," Saban said.

Alabama's defense certainly seems capable of shutting down the Rebels. The unit turned in two impressive games this season and has given up just 16 points total.

Cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick said the defense is prepared.

"We're going to go out there, play hard, play physical, fast and just try to get the win and make up for the last two years," Fitzpatrick said.

Some other things to watch when Alabama and Ole Miss meet today:

Red zone success

Ole Miss has scored in 10 out of 10 opportunities in the red zone this season -- all of them touchdowns. But the Rebels will play today without D.K. Metcalf, who had emerged as one of the team's best targets in the end zone. Metcalf, a 6-foot-4 freshman, caught a touchdown pass in both the Florida State and Wofford games, but a broken bone in his left foot has him on the sidelines indefinitely.

Dealing with injuries

Metcalf's injury hasn't been the only setback for Ole Miss this season. The Rebels lost starting cornerback Kendarius Webster and running back Eric Swinney to season-ending knee injuries during the Florida State game. Ole Miss needs freshmen such as Jaylen Jones and Jalen Julius to step up in the secondary while senior Akeem Judd, junior Eugene Brazley and freshman D'Vaughn Pennamon likely will have bigger-than-expected roles in the backfield.

Hurts on the road

Alabama freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts will play his first true road game today, but Saban is confident he can handle it. Said Saban: "It's going to be a work in progress, but the thing that I like about him is that he doesn't get frustrated. He doesn't get all discombobulated. He has a lot of poise. I think he has a lot of inner confidence. He believes that he can do it. It's important to him."

Triple threat

Hurts has plenty of experienced targets in the passing game, led by receivers Calvin Ridley, ArDarius Stewart and tight end O.J. Howard. Stewart has emerged as the big-play threat with 9 catches for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ridley has caught a team-high 11 balls for 138 yards and 1 touchdown while Howard has caught 5 passes for 68 yards.

Sports on 09/17/2016