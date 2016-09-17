Names and faces

• Some Tonight Show viewers weren't laughing after GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump paid Jimmy Fallon a visit Thursday and encountered nothing hairier from the NBC host than a head rub. Noting that "the next time I see you, you could be the president of the United States," Fallon proposed that they do something "that's just not presidential, really, something that we could do now that we're both just civilians." "I'm not liking the sound of this," Trump said. "Can I mess your hair up?" Fallon asked, quickly adding, "I'll be gentle." Fallon was, both with mussing up Trump's legendary yellow hairdo and with the interview that accompanied it. Afterward, tweets flew. "In his defense, Jimmy Fallon just pulled in a 35 share among white supremacists 18-49," cracked one, while another declared, "Humanizing a xenophobe is not okay." Yet another tweet excused Fallon for not drilling his subject as a journalist might, but faulted him "for his willingness to serve as hell's court jester." Years before the current polarizing presidential race, Fallon built his brand as a lovable, powder-puff-wielding host, no matter who his guest, politician or otherwise. No one mistakes Fallon for his slyly subversive CBS counterpart, Stephen Colbert, or Colbert's caustic predecessor, David Letterman. Fallon's nice-guy style has helped make him the late-night ratings leader. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a scheduled guest for Monday's Tonight Show, was surely expecting the same kid-gloves treatment accorded to Trump. Even so, The Huffington Post called Fallon's handling of Trump "a softball interview even by softball standards." A GQ magazine critic called it "embarrassing" and "fawning" -- "like watching a dictator be 'fun' on state-run TV." On Friday, NBC declined to comment on Trump's Tonight Show appearance.

• Some lucky bargoers in New York will see a familiar face serving drinks this weekend as Bill Murray is set to tend bar at his son's Brooklyn restaurant. Time Out New York says Murray will step behind the bar at 21 Greenpoint beginning at 7 p.m. today. The restaurant is co-owned by Murray's son, Homer. Time Out says the private event is guest-list only. Murray knows his way around a bar. He once served up tequila shots in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival.

A Section on 09/17/2016