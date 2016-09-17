Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You'll look back on this year with great pride. Your focus on a difficult and involved goal will be an advanced workout for your soul. You'll grow in power and discover emotional and intellectual resources.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Care a little, but don't obsess. If you deliberate too closely over the details you'll totally miss the irresistible coolness and nonchalance that comes with having better things to do than worry about how to impress people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay attention, because you're likely to observe something truly, subtly wondrous -- something that you're uniquely qualified to understand and appreciate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are present to serve, help, nurture and promote others. One way to this end is through self-expression and creativity. Self-expression can seem like a narcissist's cry of "look at me," but the fact is, the world needs entertainment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Impatience is rooted in the self-centered belief that one's own time frame is superior to all others. Avoid impatience today, as it will only sass and anger the universal spirit, and she doesn't like to be rushed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Most mistakes happen because of a lack of knowledge, though the answer is not always to learn more. We cannot possibly learn everything there is to know, therefore the answer is to admit that we don't and remain open.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To watch his walk, see her smile, remember that charming moment, the funny remark, the way you laughed -- these are the things that stand out in your mind and drive you to create more good times with a person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Before you can effectively influence a person, look at his choices. Did she choose out of desire, or were there a lack of available options? What is really wanted? You'll be as persuasive as you are observant.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The will and the intention to connect with others is powerful. Sometimes it can, in and of itself, create magic. And when the sweetness of that intention is not enough to create magic, it is the magic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've seen a lot of the world, so it's harder to surprise you. You'll be impressed by the one who can hold your attention by showing you something different and making you feel something new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Intolerance is among the most dangerous and destructive evils. Just as small acts of kindness can go far toward creating havens on earth, small fights against intolerance can go far toward protecting these havens.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone in your circle needs help. Not everyone realizes this. You have such a way of stating things and rallying the troops. You'll gain the glad assistance of all for your cause.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): For motivation that verges on magical, make a date way into the future. The anticipation of this far-off event and the actions you'll take to get ready for it will change you in days and weeks to come.

