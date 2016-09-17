Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: My "pet" peeve: I have worked in the veterinary field for 30 years, the last 20 working animal ER. I work nights, weekends and holidays, and have missed family events and milestones. I am here to help your pet.

The number of pet owners who do not prepare for emergencies astounds me.

When you take on the responsibility of owning a pet, you take on their basic needs and providing for emergencies. Owning a pet is a privilege. You are responsible for a living, breathing animal.

Does this help come with a cost? Certainly. Be prepared. Sock a little money away for emergencies, and invest in pet insurance.

Thank your veterinary-care workers for all they do.

-- Lynn H., Girard, Ohio

DEAR READER: Lynn, setting up a separate account for pet care is critical if you have lots of furry, four-legged friends.

DEAR HELOISE: Off to live in a dorm? Some towel advice: Skip the forest greens and burgundies. They will bleed into your laundry. And thick, plush towels might not dry well. Try the smaller, thin beach towels, now on sale. They can double as a cover-up. Also, check out the sheets that are resistant to acne medicine staining.

-- S.S., via email

DEAR READER: Young people on their own can find laundry challenging. Navy-blue towels and sheets, which blend in with denim jeans, can help.

DEAR HELOISE: Here are some hints that keep our family running on schedule during the school year:

• Lay out clothes the night before. This is a real time-saver. You can take time to see what you have, what's clean, what needs to be replaced, mended, etc.

• Look over the school menu online during the weekend. Plan the meals your kids will eat from the cafeteria, then shop and prepare lunches for the "brown bag" days.

• A delicious and filling breakfast is a must. Yogurt, whole-grain cereal, toast, nuts -- all good choices.

-- Sam W. in California

DEAR HELOISE: When I need frozen dinner or cinnamon rolls to rise quickly, I place them in a pan and place the pan on top of my heating pad. As soon as the pan gets warm, they rise nicely.

-- Peggy M., via email

